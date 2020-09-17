DOJ grants to address domestic violence in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst with the Southern District of Mississippi and U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar with the Northern District of Mississippi announced more than $6 million will be awarded to several entities throughout the state to address domestic violence. The funds were awarded by the U.S. Justice Department.

The following entities will receive funds:

Mississippi State Department of Health: More than $2.2 million

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: More than $2.1 million

Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence: More than $150,000

Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault: More than $600,000

Care Lodge: More than $500,000

Our House Inc: More than $250,000

Hurst also announced a new initiative in the Southern District of Mississippi to target domestic violence offenders. Operation Phoenicia aims to save lives and prevent harm from domestic violence in the future.

The operation was named after Phoenicia Ratliff. Police said her ex-boyfriend Jamarquis Black kidnapped Ratliff in Canton in May 2020. He shot and killed her in Lincoln County, before he committed suicide.

Courtesy: Phoenicia Ratliff’s family

LATEST STORIES: