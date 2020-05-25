DOJ launching investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s death as a hate crime, family’s attorneys say

(CBS) – The U.S. Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the shooting death of an unarmed black man in Georgia as a hate crime, according to attorneys for the victim’s family. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed by two white men while jogging in his neighborhood on February 23. Three arrests were made this month after video surfaced of the violent encounter.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine told CBS News his office is looking into why Glynn County and the state of Georgia took more than two months to make an arrest and whether the region has historically violated the rights of its citizens, according to the family’s attorneys. The U.S. Attorney said he plans to file criminal and civil charges.

William Bryan, who recorded Arbery’s killing from his car, was arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. His footage showed 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis, confront Arbery before shooting him.

Gregory and Travis were both arrested May 9. Travis was charged with murder and aggravated assault, and Gregory was charged with party to murder and aggravated assault.

On the day of the shooting, Arbery was spotted walking around an open construction site and the McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck, according to the police report. When they passed Bryan’s home, Bryan got in his own vehicle and followed, The New York Times reported.

When Arbery ran around the McMichaels’ car, Bryan tried to block him, Gregory McMichael told investigators. Arbery ran past Bryan’s car, too, and the two vehicles reportedly turned around and continued pursuing him. At 1:14 p.m., Bryan took the video of Travis shooting Arbery, the Times said.

McMichael told police he thought Arbery was a burglary suspect, adding that Arbery “violently” attacked his son, and the two fought “over the shotgun” before Travis shot him twice.

In an interview with CBS affiliate WJAX-TV, Bryan said he had “nothing to do” with Arbery’s death. “I had nothing to do with it. I’m trying to get my life back to normal, and it’s been smeared for the last week,” Bryan said. “I was told I was a witness and I’m not sure what I am, other than receiving a bunch of threats.”

“My client was responding to what he saw, which was someone in the community he didn’t know being followed by a vehicle he recognized,” Bryan’s attorney told the outlet. “Without going into details about the level of crime in this community in this subdivision, I think most people in this subdivision were aware that there were issues.”