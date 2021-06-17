Dole Foods President visits Mississippi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi welcomed Juan Carlos (JC), President of Dole Foods, to Mississippi on Thursday.

In his first visit to Mississippi, he made a stop at the Boys & Girls Club 1450 W. Capitol Street to engage with Club members, community stakeholders and others interested in youth development. Dole Foods also made a significant investment in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi.

Following the event at the Capitol Unit, President Carlos traveled to a new destination, Up in Farms. He met additional community partners including Jeff Good with Up In Farms and Mangia Bene Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories