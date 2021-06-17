Dole Foods President visits Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi welcomed Juan Carlos (JC), President of Dole Foods, to Mississippi on Thursday.

In his first visit to Mississippi, he made a stop at the Boys & Girls Club 1450 W. Capitol Street to engage with Club members, community stakeholders and others interested in youth development. Dole Foods also made a significant investment in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi.

Following the event at the Capitol Unit, President Carlos traveled to a new destination, Up in Farms. He met additional community partners including Jeff Good with Up In Farms and Mangia Bene Restaurant.