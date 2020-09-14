Severe Weather Tools

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards literacy grants in Mississippi

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $115,000 in literacy grants in Mississippi. 

With these funds, educators at 18 schools, libraries and literacy organizations across the Mississippi communities will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Organization NameCityCounty Grant Amount
Dream Preparatory, Inc.SouthavenDesoto$4,000
Lamar County Schools Oak Grove Lower ElementaryHattiesburgForrest$4,000
Oak Grove Longleaf ElementaryHattiesburgForrest$4,000
United Way of Southeast MississippiHattiesburgForrest$2,680
George County Middle SchoolLucedaleGeorge$3,000
Extend A Hand Help A FriendGulfportHarrison$4,000
Institute of Southern Jewish Life, Inc.JacksonHinds$4,000
Mississippi Children’s Home SocietyJacksonHinds$4,000
Durant Elementary SchoolDurantHolmes$4,000
Sylva Bay AcademyBay SpringsJasper$4,000
Teach For America – Greater Delta:  Mississippi & ArkansasOxfordLafayette$50,000
Hatley Attendance CenterAmoryMonroe$4,000
Philadelphia Elementary SchoolPhiladelphiaNeshoba$4,000
OASIS Literacy CenterColdwaterTate$3,400
North Tippah School DistrictTiplersvilleTippah$4,000
Tishomingo County School DistrictIukaTishomingo$4,000
United Way of West Central MississippiVicksburgWarren$4,000
Nanih Waiya Attendance CenterLouisvilleWinston$4,000

A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

