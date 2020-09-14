Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards literacy grants in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $115,000 in literacy grants in Mississippi.
With these funds, educators at 18 schools, libraries and literacy organizations across the Mississippi communities will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Dream Preparatory, Inc.
|Southaven
|Desoto
|$4,000
|Lamar County Schools Oak Grove Lower Elementary
|Hattiesburg
|Forrest
|$4,000
|Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary
|Hattiesburg
|Forrest
|$4,000
|United Way of Southeast Mississippi
|Hattiesburg
|Forrest
|$2,680
|George County Middle School
|Lucedale
|George
|$3,000
|Extend A Hand Help A Friend
|Gulfport
|Harrison
|$4,000
|Institute of Southern Jewish Life, Inc.
|Jackson
|Hinds
|$4,000
|Mississippi Children’s Home Society
|Jackson
|Hinds
|$4,000
|Durant Elementary School
|Durant
|Holmes
|$4,000
|Sylva Bay Academy
|Bay Springs
|Jasper
|$4,000
|Teach For America – Greater Delta: Mississippi & Arkansas
|Oxford
|Lafayette
|$50,000
|Hatley Attendance Center
|Amory
|Monroe
|$4,000
|Philadelphia Elementary School
|Philadelphia
|Neshoba
|$4,000
|OASIS Literacy Center
|Coldwater
|Tate
|$3,400
|North Tippah School District
|Tiplersville
|Tippah
|$4,000
|Tishomingo County School District
|Iuka
|Tishomingo
|$4,000
|United Way of West Central Mississippi
|Vicksburg
|Warren
|$4,000
|Nanih Waiya Attendance Center
|Louisville
|Winston
|$4,000
A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.
LATEST STORIES:
- 145 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi
- ‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite in live-streamed script reading
- Connecticut teen rescues mother, three children from burning car
- Worker dies after falling 200 feet from Orlando Starflyer attraction
- Natchez Outbuilding Survey awarded National Park Service Grant