Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards literacy grants in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $115,000 in literacy grants in Mississippi.

With these funds, educators at 18 schools, libraries and literacy organizations across the Mississippi communities will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Dream Preparatory, Inc. Southaven Desoto $4,000 Lamar County Schools Oak Grove Lower Elementary Hattiesburg Forrest $4,000 Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary Hattiesburg Forrest $4,000 United Way of Southeast Mississippi Hattiesburg Forrest $2,680 George County Middle School Lucedale George $3,000 Extend A Hand Help A Friend Gulfport Harrison $4,000 Institute of Southern Jewish Life, Inc. Jackson Hinds $4,000 Mississippi Children’s Home Society Jackson Hinds $4,000 Durant Elementary School Durant Holmes $4,000 Sylva Bay Academy Bay Springs Jasper $4,000 Teach For America – Greater Delta: Mississippi & Arkansas Oxford Lafayette $50,000 Hatley Attendance Center Amory Monroe $4,000 Philadelphia Elementary School Philadelphia Neshoba $4,000 OASIS Literacy Center Coldwater Tate $3,400 North Tippah School District Tiplersville Tippah $4,000 Tishomingo County School District Iuka Tishomingo $4,000 United Way of West Central Mississippi Vicksburg Warren $4,000 Nanih Waiya Attendance Center Louisville Winston $4,000

A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

