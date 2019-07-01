UPDATE: Dollar General on Spillway Road robbed

Gulmaro Salinas is charged with robbing the Dollar General on Spillway Road.

UPDATE: 6/30/2019 10:25 p.m.

The men charged with robbery are now being identified as Matthew De La Cruz and Gulmaro Salinas. As Salinas walked into the Dollar General, employees told him he could not come in wearing a mask. Rankin County deputies say De La Cruz was already inside and is seen on video grabbing the cashier and holding a knife to his throat. He then demanded all the money from the cash register. The pair took off and headed east. Witnesses helped deputies track down the suspects. One suspect was found hiding in the woods, and another was found walking along Spillway Road. With the help of a K-9, deputies discovered the suspects left from a home on Brendalwood Boulevard. That’s where deputies found the mask and kitchen knife they say was used in the robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, a truck pulled up at the home with three undocumented immigrants who were violating county ordinances and had open containers. They were arrested, and ICE is being contacted. De La Cruz told deputies he is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

______________________________________________________________________________

Two men are being charged with robbing the Dollar General on Spillway Road in Brandon. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says one was wearing a mask. The other man had a knife and demanded money from the clerk. They got away with nearly $170 but were later arrested.