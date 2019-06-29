UPDATE: Domestic argument becomes deadly

UPDATE: 6/29/2019 8:15 P.M. Police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting on Wiggins Road. The Jackson Police Department says his name is Ronnie Thompson. No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Jackson Police confirmed the victim of a shooting earlier today has died. Police say a man was shot on Wiggins around 12:30 pm by a former girlfriend.
Police detained the woman for questioning. The name of the victim has not been released.