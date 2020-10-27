Domestic violence survivor encourages others to reach out for help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Domestic violence is a problem that affects men and women, but many don’t know where to turn if they need help.

Cordelia Funchess, a domestic violence survivor, said in the beginning of her relationship, she though her abuser had random, angry spells.

“But it wasn’t. It was that he was just abusive, verbally and physical mostly. So I dealt with that on and off for about 10 years, 10 to 12 years,” she said.

Through the years, Funchess said she was optimistic that things would change. After a fight that almost cost her life, she made a decision to remove herself from the situation.

Funchess said she reached out to someone for help and started her journey toward freedom. She now shares her story to help others in the same situation.

“I got a good job. God blessed me with a good job, and I know he was saying, ‘If you’ll just make that step, I’ll guide you the rest of the way.’ And that’s what he did, and I have not turned back.”

On average, more than one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Sarah Bradley, program director for the Catholic Charities Shelter for Battered Families, works to be an outlet for victims that aren’t sure where to go.

“We have a crisis line number that they can call 24 hours a day and talk to a live person,” said Bradley. The crisis number is 601-366-0222.

Catholic Charities will customize services to fit what victims need.

