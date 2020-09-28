Domestic violence survivor luncheon held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Survivors of domestic violence met in downtown Jackson to support one another.

The paint and luncheon event was organized to empower surivors of domestic violence. It also offered an opportunity for many survivors to tell their stories in order to help others.

“It takes a lot of courage to step out but you don’t stay in the victim mode you become a survivor because as long as you give in to being a victim you will be a victim,” expressed survivor Betsy Smith.

The organizer, Cordelia Funchess, said it was important to have an event that provided a safe haven for all survivors.

“You don’t know what someone is going through because domestic violence isn’t just physical, its emotional and financial. You have several kinds, so it’s just important to build that connection with others.”

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence relationship, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

