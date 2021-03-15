Domestic violence suspect wanted for contempt of court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who has an active warrant for contempt of court.

In November 2020, Cole R. Rowland pled guilty to domestic violence after he was charged with assaulting the mother of his child in a Jackson hotel room. He was ordered by a judge to attend drug and alcohol treatments and submit to random drug tests.

A “No Contact Order” was issued that prohibited Rowland from having any contact with the victim.

Investigators said a court date was set in February 2021, but Rowland failed to appear. It was also determined by the court that Rowland has been in violation of the orders set out by the judge. According to testimony, Rowland had been making contact with the victim by various means repeatedly since his sentencing.

Anyone with information that knows the whereabouts of Rowland that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.