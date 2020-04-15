Donation center set up to help Jefferson Davis County storm victims

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WHLT) – With so much devastation in Jefferson Davis County from the Easter storms, the City of Bassfield has set up a donation center to help those in need.

The donation center is located at the gymnasium at Jefferson Davis County High School. Right now, they’re taking any and all donations other than clothes.

To maintain social distancing, they have a special set of instructions that people must follow when you arrive.

“Whenever you get here, we need one person per family to get out of the car. We have black lines marked for each person to stand for social distancing. We will come to you, ask you how many are in your family. We’ll bring a cart out to you and have someone take it to your car,” explained Kim Mason, City Clerk.

On top of giving out car packages, the city said they welcome and encourage those who can to donate. One man said he didn’t have to think twice about donating because he knew it was the right thing to do.

“I came to deliver some goods to the community. Trying to help everybody we can. Our church is getting it all together, and I loaded it up and bring it down so everybody can have it. We need a lot of stuff right now,” said Rudy McNease.

City leaders said the donation center won’t be able to stock neighbors up for too long.

“We’re just here to help. We cant give you enough groceries to get through the week right now, but we can get you through the day and that’s what we’ll continue doing until we get you through all of the days,” said Mason.

The donation center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, the City of Bassfield will be feeding up to 1,000 people at noon with donations that they’ve received.