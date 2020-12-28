Donations still needed for Vicksburg Salvation Army

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-With the holiday season winding down, donations are still needed for the Salvation Army in Vicksburg.

The Salvation Army wants everyone to know when you donate to their cause the money stays in your community as every chapter handles a specific part of the state.

Kettle donations raised over $41,000 dollars, but still experienced setbacks from the pandemic lowering holiday shopping foot traffic.

Their goal is to reach last year’s budget and gain some extra breathing room by raising $51,000 and it’s not too late to help.

Kettle donations have stopped, but you can still log on to the chapter’s website, vicksburgkettle.org to send in money or mail in food and blankets.

