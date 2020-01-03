Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing legal documents, police warn

(CNN) – Abbreviating the year 2020 to just “20” may be a time saver, but it could be a costly mistake.

A Facebook post from the East Millinocket Police Department in Maine warned that doing so could open the doors to fraud.

Officials said dating documents or checks with “20” could make it easier for scammers to change the date. For example, someone could alter your “20” to say 2019 and then claim you’re late on payments or not meeting an obligation.

Officials advise writing out the full year 2020.