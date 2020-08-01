Don’t call them malls: 2 Mississippi centers are rebranded

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Two shopping malls in Mississippi are being renamed by their parent company.

Vicksburg Mall is now called Uptown Vicksburg, and Bonita Lakes Mall is now called Uptown Meridian.

The change was announced recently by RockStep Capital. The Texas-based company said it is rebranding about a dozen properties in several states.

“Part of our decision to change the name is that we believe the word ‘mall’ no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” CEO Andy Weiner said in a letter, according to the Vicksburg Post.

He said malls now have some former retail space dedicated to “non-traditional” uses for college classes, medical offices and entertainment.

After several national retail outlets left in recent years, Vicksburg Mall has brought in locally owned businesses, including a florist and a shop that sells baked goods. Alcorn State University has operated its Vicksburg satellite location in the mall, and Fun Lanes Bowling has filled a former retail space.

“Uptown helps to evoke the spirit of these properties, and we believe continues the positive momentum that has allowed for a powerful revitalization occurring in smaller communities,” Weiner said.

