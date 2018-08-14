Donut Palace reacts to racial slur video

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)-- - People everywhere are still in shock after seeing a viral video showing a former hospital employee using a racial slur repeatedly. The altercation has been viewed by people all over the country,and most people who have seen it say both the customer and employee of the donut shop should have used their words more carefully.



“It just shocked me because I’ve never been called the N-word before. I am 29 years old and I’ve never been called that before,” Keundrea Wardlaw says.

Wardlaw works as a server at the Donut Palace in Flowood. The man yelling those slurs at her was let go from his job over the weekend. She says what happened Saturday was completely unexpected.



“ Honestly I didn’t want him to get fired. This situation got blown so hugely, but I didn’t share that on Facebook to have it go this big nor to get anyone fired. I was just showing my friends because I tell them all the time that I deal with racism at work all the time.”



Thomas, who worked in the radiology department for The Baptist Hospital, was fired shortly after the video surfaced. Wardlaw, who says she was suspended indefinitely from her job, says Thomas got upset that they were out of cream filled donuts, and the situation worsened from there.



“I said well I have some more in the back I can fill them up if you want me to. He said are you getting sarcastic with me? You’ve got an attitude," Wardlaw explains. "I said no sir I do not have an attitude. You have a sour attitude. That’s what he said”



Thomas is seen in the video repeatedly calling Wardlaw the n-word, while dressed in scrubs. He did not want to go on camera, but says he is deeply sorry for what he said. Still, the situation has offended and disturbed a lot of people. Wardlaw says despite being offended by the hurtful words he used, she wished Thomas no ill will.



“ I had never seen him before I didn’t even know his name. Until social media so I’m not happy with him losing his job at all because I’m pretty sure he has children and I would never want to put anyone in his family in that type of situation,” Wardlaw said.

It is important to note that Wardlow has not been fired, however she has been told not to return to work until notified otherwise.

The company released the following statement on Facebook earlier today:

"I am extremely disappointed and disgusted at what took place this past Saturday. It was shocking and painful to watch this footage and imagine what Ms. Wardlaw must have felt at the time. Regardless of the grievances people have or anything that may have happened prior to this incident, no one deserves to be treated this way. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and we will support Ms. Wardlaw in whatever action she chooses to take as a result."