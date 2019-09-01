Dorian strengthens to catastrophic Category 5; Red Cross in preparation mode

With winds topping 160 mph, Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane. The storm is barreling toward the Bahamas.

At the time of the National Hurricane Center’s upgrade, Dorian was approximately 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 225 miles east of West Palm Beach.

It’s exact track remains uncertain; however, winds, storm surge flooding, and torrential rains remain a big concern for Florida, Coastal Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Most of the models predict Florida may miss the full fury of the storm, however, the state is still at risk. The National Hurricane Center is urging residents to take precautions and listen if told to evacuate.

The American Red Cross, meantime, is in preparation mode. To find out how you can help, click on the link.