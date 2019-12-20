Dortch family speaks out following arrest of murder suspect; thankful for community

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The family of Hilereca “Latrice” Dortch says they are thankful to the community for its support and have also announced a “GoFundMe” effort to assist with funeral cost.

Christopher Espy, the family’s lawyer, released the following statement:

The Dortch family is grief stricken and devastated by the tragic loss of Hilereca. A mother has lost a daughter, a 9-year boy has lost his mother, and our community has lost a kind, beautiful young woman who will be missed her friends and family. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and condolences. The family also appreciates the efforts of Madison County Sheriff’s Department to quickly identify and apprehend a suspect in connection with this senseless crime. We will continue to monitor the investigation as more details concerning her disappearance and death are uncovered. In the meantime, the family has set up a memorial fund to assist with funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at: www.GoFundMe.com.