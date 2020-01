JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 5:30pm along W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.

According to authorities, a male and female victim suffered multiple wounds after an unknown suspect fired several shots into their vehicle near Clinton Blvd. and Dexter Dr.

The male drove to Woodrow Wilson Ave. for help. Both victims are listed as stable at UMMC.

12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.