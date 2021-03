JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Dove announced it will send $50,000 worth of bottled water and give 20,000 Dove Bars to Jackson neighbors who are still in need of necessities following the water crisis in February.

“Staying safe and healthy should be accessible to all, and we are eager to help the people of Jackson dig out of the last leg of this crisis,” said Amy Stepanian, Director of Dove. Donations can be made here.

Dove is making this donation through the Mississippi Food Network.