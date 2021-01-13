Downed power lines block traffic on Old Hwy. 49 in Richland

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Richland Fire Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Old Highway 49 from Ronnie Street to Cleary Road.

There are downed power lines, and crews will be working in that area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories