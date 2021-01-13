Downed power lines block traffic on Old Hwy. 49 in Richland

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Two time spelling bee participant Sydney Cooley took home the gold after winning the Vicksburg Warren School District's annual spelling bee. The sixth grader said she worked really hard to make it this far.

“That really comes from confidence. You really have to have a lot of confidence in yourself, and you can’t really have low self-esteem, like you really can’t listen to what other people say about you. You have to just focus on the main goal, which is being somebody' being what you want to be in life," said Cooley.