Downed power lines block traffic on Old Hwy. 49 in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Richland Fire Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Old Highway 49 from Ronnie Street to Cleary Road.
There are downed power lines, and crews will be working in that area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 vaccinations begin with healthcare workers in Tijuana
- FULL INTERVIEW: Sean Payton talks Saints vs Tom Brady, Bucs
- Kidnapping suspected in case of South Texan missing in Mexico, FBI officials say
- These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump
- Digital First: 6th grader wins Vicksburg Warren School District’s annual spelling bee