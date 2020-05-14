Downtown Hattiesburg now open, restaurants to offer outside dining

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Downtown Hattiesburg is officially open for business. The City will continue to limit the amount of guests inside and enforce social distancing requirements at all shops and restaurants.

On Wednesday, Mayor Toby Barker signed an executive order to allow restaurants to reopen Thursday, allowing 50 percent capacity.

Robert St. John owns several of restaurants in Hub City. He will be opening ED’s Burger Joint.

St. John said restaurants are making customer safety a priority and plans on implementing several practices to keep his customers happy and healthy.

“Everything is single-use now. So there’s a screening process we’re going to use before people come in with a questionnaire. We’re doing that also with the employees. Checking temperatures, interviewing them, making sure everything is right. If something’s not right, you know, they’re heading home,” said St. John.

View the full list of operating restaurants and shops here.