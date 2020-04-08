DPS announces expiration date extensions to firearm and security guard​ permits

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced expiration date extensions to firearm and security guard permits.

All firearm permits and security guard permits with an expiration date beginning on March 14, 2020, and thereafter, will be extended until the State of Emergency Declaration has been canceled.

Online services are not available for renewal of these credentials.

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the nine MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice.

The nine MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:

  • Sex offender registry transactions
  • ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions – this includes testing The Driver Service Bureau will adhere to social distancing with the 10-person maximum recommendation at any location which will include staff members.

