Dr. Deborah Birx praises Mississippi for fight against COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Deborah Birx, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, praised Mississippi for its fight against the coronavirus during her visit to Oxford.

She reflected on her visit eight weeks ago to Jackson when the state was seeing what she called, “a significant outbreak of COVID-19.”

Over the last five weeks, the number of counties with more than 10 percent test positivity have dropped from 60 counties to 23.

She also added that overall in the state the positivity rate is down to 8 percent.

Birx noticed while in Oxford, parents of students were not wearing masks. She said it’s the power of masks and socials distancing that works.

She also discussed a form of asymptotic testing called surveillance testing.

“We know a lot of the students may not have symptoms, and I just want to be clear to every student we know, you’re not intentionally transmitting the virus, you don’t know you have the virus and I think that’s really key for them to know that they could be infected and not know and pass the virus on,” said Birx.

According to Birx, Ole Miss has a system for this testing, but students need to buy into it.

