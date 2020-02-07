Dr. Nancy New: One of 6 suspects charged in largest embezzlement case in Mississippi history

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Auditor’s Office arrested six people, including the former executive director of the Department of Human Services, in one of the largest public embezzlement cases in Mississippi history. One of the key players in the investigation is Dr. Nancy New.

Recently, she was indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges. New is accused of transferring millions of dollars in TANF funds to her private businesses.

New grew up in the Mississippi Delta near Greenwood but now resides in Jackson. She received her bachelor’s degree and advanced degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. New has been called a politically-connected nonprofit administrator.

New founded the New Summit School in Jackson in 1997. The private school is aimed at customizing each child’s needs with an educational plan. Seven years later, New Summit School North in Greenwood opened its doors. In 2018, New Summit School South was established in Hattiesburg.

The schools fall under the umbrella of the New Learning Resources School District, which also encompasses the Mississippi Dyslexia Centers, as well as Oxford University School in Oxford, Mississippi. It’s a private pre-K through 8th grade facility. In addition, the Spectrum Academy and Clinical Services is operating at the New Summit School in Jackson.

New is also the founder and director of the Mississippi Community Education Center, which include Families First and other entities designed to help families and youths.

Governor Tate Reeves said the political donations to his campaign for governor that were given by New and others involved in the case will be returned to the state.