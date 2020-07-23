Dr. Quinn discusses back-to-school strategies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In coming weeks, the Jackson Public School District will begin its fall semester with the option for students to attend in-class instruction, hybrid or virtually.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics Society declared it was safe for students to return back to school.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, who serves on the City of Jackson’s COVID-19 Task Force, said the organization’s initial decision was very shocking to learn, but he agreed that they are now accommodating.

“They have provided a lot of information, but some of that has been changed because more recently, they have stated that science should drive the decision-making. And they talked about public health locally and how it affected your area is by COVID-19. So, they are changing a little bit to be accommodating and not getting better,” explained Dr. Quinn.

Dr. Quinn said if a student contracts the coronavirus while in the household, most of the school districts are providing multiple methods of continued learning, but ultimately it is a decision that each family has to make.

