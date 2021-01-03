Drag racers to face multiple charges after causing I-55 shutdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A juvenile has turned himself in after Chief James Davis held a press conference Saturday regarding a video that captured drag racers shutting down the interstate.

The video shows multiple vehicles involved in blocking the north bound lanes of I-55 between Lakeland and Meadowbrook Drive on Friday.

Reckless driving, disorderly conduct, drag racing and obstructing the highway are just some of the charges violators will face.

“We’re thinking there’s an accident, trying to make our way to the possible accident and it’s individuals drag racing and once again, it will not be tolerated,” said Davis.

More arrests are forthcoming, according to JPD. This is an ongoing investigation.

