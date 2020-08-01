Drew Brees explains why he returns for 20th season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints quarterback Drew Brees made it clear how much he values his teammates, starting with social justice issues and why he came back for his 20th NFL season, in his opening training camp teleconference.

“Going back to my comment on June 3rd, to think for a second that New Orleans or the state of Louisiana or the black community would think that I was not standing with them for social justice, that completely broke my heart,” said Brees. “It was crushing. Never, ever would I feel that way. Now, I recognize that I missed an opportunity that day. I had an opportunity to talk about and emphasize the social injustices that exists for our black community and our need as a country to support them and to advocate for systemic change and my lack of awareness in that moment hurt a lot of people.”

“At the end of the day, I chose to come back for my team,” continued Brees.

This offseason, Brees even went out of his way to get new guys up to speed. He traveled to Denver, specifically to spend time with newest Saint and veteran wide out Emmanuel Sanders.

Brees also invited players to his home in San Diego, where he said they were able to get good work in. Since being in the team hotel, he said he and Jameis Winston have spent time together.

