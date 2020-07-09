Drew Brees sends message of hope to 19-year-old Leukemia patient

GONZALES, LA – Anthony Derouen has been battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for the past five years.

Every week Anthony and his mother have traveled four and a half hours from Monroe, LA to New Orleans, LA to receive treatment at Ochsner Hospital For Children.

After remission and undergoing a bone marrow transplant in February, Anthony’s cancer returned in May and since then his health has declined.

Not only did Anthony’s health decline, but also the families finances. That’s where Mike McLean, founder of Leukemia Ironman Fundraiser for Eric (L.I.F.E.), came into the picture.

“We found Anthony after social worker, Kara Levine, at the Ochsner Hospital for Children referred us to him through our website,” said McLean. “Each spring we open up an application process and select a patient to help out in a big way, and after reading Anthony’s story it was clear to us that this was our guy. Especially his comments about wanting to help out his mother, the way he was still able to think of others despite his own situation just really resonated with us. There’s a description of his story on our website www.givetolife.org, along with a donation link that we will make sure goes to him.”

McLean reached out to the New Orleans Saints about Anthony, who is an avid Saints fan, and in 24 hours, quarterback Drew Brees sent Anthony a personalized message.

The Nike Factory Store in Gonzales, LA also got involved and provided gift cards, as well as an all-expenses-paid vacation to Florida for Anthony and his family.

For more on the story, click the video provided.