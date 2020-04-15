Drive-in church services allowed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Drive-in church services are allowed in the city of Greenville Mississipi.
“We thank Governor Reeves and Mayor Simmons for recognizing the importance of protecting religious liberty by clarifying that drive-in church services are allowed during this difficult time. Pastor Hamilton looks forward to being able to continue to meet the spiritual needs of his congregation while also abiding by public health guidelines and the Governor’s policy.”Jeremy Dys, Special Counsel for Litigation and Communications at First Liberty Institute
First Liberty, WilmerHale, Mississippi Justice Institute, and Sean Callaghan represent Pastor Charles Hamilton, Jr King James Bible Baptist Church.