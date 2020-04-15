Drive-in church services allowed in Greenville

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- With high school sports on hold the MAIS is launching its first ever E-Sports Tournament featuring the game Fortnite.

"We had some discussions in doing it next academic year," MAIS associate director of activities Chris Chance said. "...And then the Coronavirus hit and school was out, it just seemed like a good opportunity to sort of jump in and get a head start on it. We have all these people sitting at home and the rivalries among schools and it was just an opportunity to sort of strike those fires a little bit and keep them involved and show some school pride."