WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a driver.

The crash happened just after 7:15 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the nine mile marker in Warren County.

According to MHP, the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, left the road and hit several trees in the media. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was taken to UMMC with life threatening injuries.