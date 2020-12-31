Drive Thru Vaccinations Start January 4th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health announced that starting Monday, January 4, 2020 18 drive thru vaccination sites in 18 counties will be available specifically for healthcare personnel and long term care facilities.

Click here to schedule an appointment.



Almost 120,000 doses of the vaccine has been distributed in Mississippi and more than 17,000 Mississippians have been vaccinated with a first dose.

The Mississippi Department of Health and UMMC held a news conference today to discuss the coronavirus vaccinations, and the continued struggle hospitals face as Mississippi sees three thousand cases for the first time.

UMMC’s Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward sadly believes this isn’t the peak of the virus.

The Magnolia State had a record number of Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday, with 85.

Doctors at the Mississippi Department of Health feels the same, but they say they see light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, with drive thru Vaccination sites beginning next week.

There are over 1,300 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the hospital right now and UMMC is currently at negative eleven beds, making it difficult to staff.

Assistant Vice Chancellor Dr. Alan Jones says staffing agencies around the country are offering nurses nearly $200 an hour to work in Covid-19 units. “This creates competition in the medical system that’s not healthy for maintaining a solid workforce” said Dr. Jones.