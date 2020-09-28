Drive-thru voter registration at Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi, along with other organizations, will host a drive-thru voter registration event at Tougaloo College.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the campus gym parking lot on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The purpose of the event is to increase awareness, education, voter registration, mobilization, and get out the vote efforts in Mississippi.

During the event, participants can drive through the designated location and stop at various labeled tents to fill out and submit new voter registration applications, update their name and/or address on voter information, gain notarization for absentee ballot applications and retrieve vital voting information about the registration process, polling locations, voter ID law, absentee voting, voter rights and more.

Organizers will take strict precautions, as related to COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. All drive-thru participants must wear masks and leave their vehicle’s front passenger seat vacant with font passenger window down (unless vehicle features an automatic window function), prior to entering the event space.

Sanitizer will be made available to volunteers and distributed alongside printed voting information and other giveaways, to all who drive through.

