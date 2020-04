MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a Mack dump truck.

The crash happened on I-55 near the Gluckstadt exit in Madison County just before 1:30 Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, the dump truck was traveling in the northbound lanes when it left the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.