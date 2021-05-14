Driver injured after shooting near Jackson Dairy Queen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a driver was injured during a shooting.
The shooting happened Friday afternoon along Ellis Avenue near Highway 80. Investigators said a white Sedan fired shots into a gray vehicle.
The gray vehicle crashed into a silver car outside the Dairy Queen. The driver was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the driver’s condition.
According to officers at the scene, they believe this is a retaliation shooting from a previous incident. They are working to find the suspects.