Driver killed in crash on West Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on Sunday, November 8.

The accident happened on West Street and Mitchell Avenue just before 10:00 a.m.

Police said a vehicle hit another vehicle before hitting a utility pole. The male driver was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

