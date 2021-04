PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect led Pearl police on a chase into the City of Jackson Tuesday night.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, the driver did not stop on the I-20 W. ramp at U.S. 49 for a traffic stop. Police said the driver threw something out of the window.

Flynn said the chase ended at Mason Boulevard and Lee Drive. The driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

No one was hurt during the incident.