RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle trapped underwater off of Florence-Byram Road.

According to investigators, the driver lost control and slid down the hill just before noon on Saturday. The driver escaped without any injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The Pearl River is high in the area and is expected to crest in Jackson at 38 feet on Sunday.