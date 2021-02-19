Driver Service Bureaus in Pine Belt, Coast affected by system outage

News
Posted: / Updated:
temporary-capture-drivers-license-dps_227385

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the winter weather caused an outage in the system utilized by the Driver Service Bureaus. The outage affects Troop J (Pine Belt) and Troop K (Coast).

“As a result, we cannot issue an cards at this time. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible and will provide updates on our social platforms,” the agency said in a statement.

Due to continued winter weather, the remaining Driver Service Bureaus will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories