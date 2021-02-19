Driver Service Bureaus in Pine Belt, Coast affected by system outage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the winter weather caused an outage in the system utilized by the Driver Service Bureaus. The outage affects Troop J (Pine Belt) and Troop K (Coast).

“As a result, we cannot issue an cards at this time. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible and will provide updates on our social platforms,” the agency said in a statement.

Due to continued winter weather, the remaining Driver Service Bureaus will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19.