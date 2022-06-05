JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of stagnant gas prices around $4.15 per gallon, prices have shot up over the past few days, soaring past record highs.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas costed about $4.43 on Sunday, June 5. That’s up 24 cents in four days. Experts said it’s all a part of something called “price cycling,” where prices stay the same for weeks, then spike all at once.

Drivers in Jackson said things are getting unbearable.

“It’s about $80 a week to fill up, but there’s pros and cons with it. I know we’ve got this war going on and he’s helping out. I kind of figured gas was going to get higher. Now, what I didn’t expect was what I saw the other day. On social media, saying gas prices are going to be $6 by August. I hope that doesn’t happen,” said one driver.

“Especially when you have other obligations and things to do. Especially with groceries going up and things like that. It’s a lot. It makes you look at your budget differently,” said another driver.

Things could get worse before they get better, especially with Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing into the fourth month. The longer the war lasts, the longer millions of barrels of Russian oil will stay off the market.