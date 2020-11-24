Drivers urged to use caution on roads after deadly crash in Terry

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Lebanon Pine Grove Road in Terry this weekend. Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

“We are waiting for forensic evidence to come back before we are able to identify the area. We don’t know exactly what caused this fatal accident, but we always urge drivers to slow the vehicles down,” said Captain Tyree Jones, of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Lebanon Pine Grove Road has a lot of twists and turns. Drivers also have to be on the lookout for deer.

“Down in this particular area of Hinds County, deer do cross the roads at all times day or night. So we ask driver’s to always use caution day or night.”

Jones said when drivers should keep their eyes on the road, watch their speed and limit distractions.

“If you check your phone for one text message, and you’re on a highway or interstate, let’s say you’re driving down a two lane highway just checking that message, you travel the distance of a football field.”

Michael Food, with MDOT, said distracted driving and impaired driving is an issue across the state. Last year, more than 4,000 crashes happened involving deer.

“That’s just what was reported. So we do see a lot of deer related accidents around this time, so we are reminding motorist to keep that in mind as they travel this week and be vigilant for deer,” stated Flood.

If drivers see a deer, they are advised not to veer, remain calm and break firmly.

