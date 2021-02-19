Drivers warned to use caution on roadways Friday due to lingering ice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported ice was still on a majority of Mississippi’s roadways.

Road conditions are slowly improving thanks to melting and plowing on Thursday. In general, many interstates and highways have been treated and well traveled, but there are still issues with local roads. There is also a black ice threat for Friday.

As for the interstates, drivers are asked to use caution on Interstate 20 from Warren County to Scott County due to the winter conditions. MDOT reported a disabled vehicle on I-20 W. at the Mississippi River Bridge Friday morning.

On Interstate 55, a disabled vehicle was reported on I-55 N. at Siwell Road in Jackson, and there was a crash on I-55 S. at Madison Avenue in Madison County.

In Yazoo County, MDOT reported drivers should expect delays on U.S. 49 between W. Broadway Street and U.S. 49 W. in both directions. The traffic signals in the area are out due to a power outage in Yazoo City.

In Jefferson County, MS 28 at Hamberlain Road was blocked in all directions Friday morning due to utility lines over the roadway.

MDOT also reported MS 43 between MS 28 and MS 13 in Simpson County was closed in both directions due to ice on the road. The U.S. 61 S. ramp to Sgt. Prentiss Dr. in Adams County was also closed due to ice. In Madison County, MS 43 between Natchez Trace Parkway and Safe Harbor Circle was closed in both directions because of the ice.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.