Drop off glass for recycling event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Mississippi groups, including Keep Mississippi Beautiful, will host a one-day glass recycling event on Friday, November 15.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson. Neighbors can drop off empty, clean glass containers for food and beverages.

The event is held in connection with America Recycles Day, a Keep America Beautiful national program.

There will be another recycling event in Oxford, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the City of Oxford Recycling Center. At both events, glass recyclables will be accepted until the trucks are full.