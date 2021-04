JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications and vape pens on Saturday, April 24.

Community members can bring medications for disposal from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The drop-off location will be held at First Baptist Church located at 431 North State Street in Jackson.

Needles will not be accepted at the drop off location.