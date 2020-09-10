Duling Hall gears up for first ever NFL viewing party

Duling Hall being set up on September 10, 2020 a few days before NFL viewing party (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Duling Hall normally is set up like a performance venue, but this coming Sunday it will be set up like a party venue.

It will be taking on a new challenge– a viewing party for Saints and Buccaneers fans.

Neighboring Saltine will provide wait staff, food and drinks for 84 guests at tables that are spaced appropriately.

Arden Barnett explained the additional measures they will be taking.

“When you come in we will be doing temperature checks,” Barnett said. “We will be requiring masks when you’re not seated at your table. Staff will be wearing masks, so on and so forth. Cathead’s Comfort and Mercy hand sanitizer will be at every table.”

Monica Daniels works in Fondren for Jackson Special Olympics. She said she’ll do anything to support other local businesses like Barnett’s.

“When I found out he was going to practice safe distancing and show some good football I immediately got on the website and bought a two-top table,” Daniels explained.

Daniels said she’s not even that into football, she’s just excited to get out and do something fun.

“I immediately called a friend and said ‘will you go with me?'” Daniels explained. “He said ‘I was just thinking about going to a sports bar,’ and I said ‘absolutely not.'”

Barnett said that if all goes well this weekend, they will continue this new tradition for all kinds of sporting events.