Dunkin’ Donuts pledges to donate 25 decoration kits to Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local Dunkin’ franchisee Joe Sherman pledged to donate 25 DIY Donut Decorating Kits every Friday for the remainder of the COVID-19 health crisis to help lift the spirits of pediatric patients at the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

Each kit includes two plain yeast donut rings, a variety of three icing flavors and sprinkles each to create custom flavor combinations and designs.

Sherman is also donating 48 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee and $1,000 in $5 Dunkin’ hot cards to the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital staff.

“Everywhere we look, people are helping out in their local communities. I am honored to be a part of the local Jackson community and have the opportunity to give back to the children and staff at Blair E. Batson Children’s hospital,” said Joe Sherman, Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Medical precautions may prevent children from seeing their families and friends during this time, so it is nice to provide them with an engaging activity and something to look forward to.”