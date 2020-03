(CNN) – Dunkin’ Donuts will close all its dining rooms due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The restaurant is still offering drive-thru and carry out service at its locations.

Customers can also use the Dunkin’ Donuts app for curbside pick-up or arrange delivery through Grub-Hub and other providers.

The business also plans to reduce its hours. Dunkin’ also said it will increase its standards for hand washing and disinfecting inside its restaurants.