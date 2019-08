Johnny Dupree takes Dem nomination for Secretary of State

Michael Watson takes GOP nomination for Secretary of State



Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree and State Representative Michael Watson will face each other in the November general election for Secretary of State.

The race for the GOP nomination between Watson and Sam Britton was hotly contested with the two landing verbal blows against one another in recent weeks.

Dupree advocated on behalf of returning to paper ballots at the Neshoba County Fair.

Recent figures showed Dupree with 125,939 votes to Watson’s 132,938 votes.