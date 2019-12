MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the three suspects accused in the killing six-year-old Kingston Frazier in May 2017 will be sentenced on Monday.

Dwan Wakefield was found guilty of accessory after the fact of automobile theft, kidnapping, and murder.

Prosecutors said Wakefield witnessed Byron McBride steal Kingston’s mother’s car outside a Kroger in Jackson when they were hanging out together.

Wakefield was the only one out of the three suspects who did not take a plea deal.