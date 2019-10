JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Today marks day three of the Dwan Wakefield trial.

The jury is currently deliberating.

Wakefield is the last suspect in the murdering and kidnapping of Kingston Fraizer.

Dwan Wakefield, who was 17 years old at the time six-year-old Fraizer was taken and killed, is the only one of three suspects who would not take a plea deal.