Dwan Wakefield trial to begin Monday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The trial for a man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County.

The six-year-old was found shot to death in the backseat of his mother’s car in May, 2017. Investigators said the car was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. The news made headlines across the country.

Three were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield, and D’Allen Washington, both 17. McBride later pleaded guilty.

Washington pleaded guilty in February 2018 to accessory after the fact of the kidnapping. He faced a maximum of 20 years in prison with five years suspended.

Wakefield was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to kidnapping and accessory after the fact to motor vehicle theft.