Dylan Spencer, Montra Edwards sign to Missouri

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Central’s Dylan Spencer, who switched to offensive tackle before the season.

And, in practice he’ll be going up against Holmes County Central’s Montra Edwards, the highly coveted defensive tackle is also Columbia bound.

“I think I could be a pretty dominant factor for the likes of Jordan Elliot, Terry Baker, the list goes on — Shane Ray,” said Edwards. “I have a pretty good d-line coach, Brick Haley, and I think he’s going to progress me.”

“It means a lot, this is what I worked for everyday, that I made it here,” Spencer said.

Big day for Dylan Spencer and his family. The @MC_BIGBLUE OT signs with Missouri. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/sk5fkxgRUm — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) February 5, 2020